Do not copy rather create your own Identity

Copying has always been an integral part of the learning process during our school and college days, like replicating a famous painting on our drawing sheets or recreating those famous dance moves from trending songs during annual functions and events. As a student, this sort of imitation would always be a helpful tool on the path to discovering your own voice.

Unfortunately, copying in professional life is usually more nefarious and proves harmful in the long run. Maybe it is because of the copy paste world we live in these days. Copy paste seems quite a natural act, so indulging in it seems less sinful.You can steal someone’s words, images or code instantly. And it’s quite tempting trying to build a business by being a copycat.

Building a business on the hard work of someone else is not a shortcut to success rather a formula for failure. The problem with this sort of copying is it skips the understanding part-and understanding is how you grow. You have to understand why something works and why something doesn’t or why something is the way it is. When you just copy paste, you miss that. You just re-purpose the last layer instead of understanding all the layers underneath. That makes you weak as a person, when you start a business on a copy paste foundation, its bound to fail because you don’t know the intrinsic details required if anything goes wrong within.

The original creator puts in a lot of efforts and hard work which is invisible on the surface. It is buried deep beneath the surface. The copycat can never really know why something looks the way it looks or feels the way it feels or reads the way it reads. The copy is a faux finish. It delivers no substance, no understanding and nothing to base future decisions on.

If you are a copycat, you can never keep up with the changes a product or a business would go through. A drastic change is enough to wipe you out of the game. You are always in a passive position. You never lead, you always follow, waiting for the creator of the original to help you. You give birth to something that is already behind the times- just a ripoff , an inferior version of the original. There is nothing you can fall back upon, to fix something you should know from where it all started. Like a mechanic who knows the finer details of an automobile.

How do you know if you are copying someone ? if someone else is doing the bulk of the work. You are copying. Put in your efforts, do the hard work. Go the hard way, create something, be a creator. Be influenced, but don’t steal. Owe what you do, take control of your actions and be a responsible professional.

You cannot shortcut the process to success for your company by simply doing something that someone else is doing. Everyone has their own requirements and needs, they work on it and design their process as per their work demands. One size doesn’t fits all. A shoe that can cause a shoe bite in you can perfectly fit into someone else legs. So you need to create your own vision, stick to your values, hire employees who share your vision and values, do the hard work, and stay the course because Success is created – not copied.

Bill gates, Steve Jobs, Elon musk were all original in their approach and ended up becoming huge success stories. Like I say in my article where I talk about The Open Source movement.

To have an effective transformation, you need to own the technology. The freedom to own the technology, twist it, turn it, modify it and make it work exactly as you need is the best thing for business.

Companies like Amazon, Flipkart and Uber are a huge success because they didn’t rely on proprietary softwares. They didn’t rely on someone else to fulfill their technical needs. They didn’t use SAP or Oracle application instead they opted to own the technology they are using. Owning the technology has contributed a lot to their massive growth. Their number of brand ambassadors have increased, the number of channels that manage their sales has quadrupled, the number of orders they get has tripled and the number of countries they work has increased. They experienced this growth because they owned the system and could handle the growth of the business through timely updates of their solutions at their own will. I could all happen because they owned the technology and didn’t need to wait for Microsoft or Oracle to release an updated version of their product and then implement those changes. Instead every time a change was needed, every time a problem occurred, they had the freedom to fix it and it was this freedom that made them huge, so huge.

When you create something, be it a business, be it a product, be it any incredible work of yours- a book, a painting, a logo or any creative art. You would always be plagued with the fear of your work been stolen or copied. Copy paste has become an okay trend in this digital era and the probability of your genius being stolen is pretty high, rather I would say it is bound to get stolen.And people will do it free of any guilt, so it is up to you to protect your work. Ensuring it is safe within the walls of law.

To keep your creation safe from being copy pasted by your competitors, you either need to trademark and legally owe your brand if you are business owner or a startup founder.

A trademark helps in securing the brand name from being used or misused by the competitors; it also helps prevent confusion and manipulation of consumers, who come to associate with quality and attributes of a distinct brand in particular. A trademark is mostly located on the label, a voucher, or on the product itself.

If you are an author, a painter or an innovator who has created something, be it a book, a painting or a product. You need to copyright your creation,

Copyright is defined as a property right of an original work owned by an individual which is fixed in a physical medium of expression, thereby giving the holder an exclusive right to reproduce, distribute, perform, and display the work. The original work includes literary, musical, artistic, photographic, a film work or a computer program etc.