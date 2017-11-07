Do Not Let Anybody Shame You Into Voting If You Don't Want To

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

You hear it every November when there’s an election. “Get out and vote.” “Do your civic duty.”

Of course, most people only say that because they want you to vote for their preferred candidate, but I digress…..

When it comes to the responsibility of voting in a free republic, I tend to lean on the opinions of two of America’s greatest creative geniuses, South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who said, “There is no shame in not voting if you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

In fact, I will take it a step further: Even if you DO know a lot about policy, there is no shame in not voting if you find the choices objectionable. Some of the smartest people I know refrain from voting for this very reason.

Every election, many people feel pressured into voting when they really do not know anything about the candidates or issues, beyond maybe a quick article they read just before voting.

Much like Parker and Stone, I am not saying these people shouldn’t vote or don’t have the right to vote. I am simply saying that if they are apathetic or simply don’t want to vote, then they have every right to abstain without being made to feel like a monster.

The constant refrain is that people died for your right to vote. But people seem to be confusing rights with duties. Because much like all other rights, just because you have it, does not mean you need to exercise it if you aren’t comfortable doing so.

You have the right to own a gun, but that doesn’t mean you need to purchase one.

You have the right to freely exercise your religion, but you are equally free to not exercise any religion at all.

The point is, having a right doesn’t mean that right needs to be used. Being free to do something also means being free not to do that same exact thing if that is the action you choose to take.

So on this day, Election Day 2017, here is the advice I will give you, no matter how unpopular it may be: Vote if you want. If you do vote, then cast your ballot for the candidate you prefer regardless of why.

But if you don’t like any of the candidates, you believe the system itself is illegitimate, you don’t feel you know anything, or you simply don’t care, then feel free to note vote, if that is what you think is best.

After all, as a wise man once wrote, “If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.”