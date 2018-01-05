"Do Something Every Day That Makes You Feel Like An Actor" 5 Lessons from 'Call The Midwife's' Leonie Elliott

“Do something every day that makes you feel like an actor, even when ‘resting’. This could be something creative; learning a monologue, seeing a show or training. It can be hard to maintain your focus while pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. You will have days where you feel uninspired but your job is to remind yourself everyday why you’re an actor.”

I had the pleasure to interview Leonie Elliott (Wonderous Oblivion, Danny and the Human Zoo, Black Mirror), who plays Nurse Lucille Anderson, in the award-winning BBC drama CALL THE MIDWIFE. Elegant, funny and clever, Lucille is swift to settle in, and brings a fresh new energy to life at Nonnatus House. Through her eyes we explore the experiences of Caribbean nurses who came over in the 1960s to support the growing NHS.

What is your "backstory"?

I was born and raised in London, England. At the age of six, my mum decided to enroll me into a part time drama school, after seeing me tell everyone their lines during my first school play! At first, it started as a hobby, but a few months later, I signed to their agency and began working across Film, Theatre and Television. As they say, the bug had bit and after University, I became a jobbing actor.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

Being on stage and another actor giving me something completely different than they did the night before. You forget the audience are there and just live in that moment, reminds me why I wanted to be an actor.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently, I’m working on my first season of ‘Call The Midwife’ and about to start my second. It follows the lives of a group of midwives working in the East End of London during the 1950s and 60s.

Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

There are many I’ve been fortunate enough to work with, a lot of talented people in the industry who have given me invaluable advice. My favourite is from Delroy Lindo who said ‘if there is something you enjoy just as much as acting, do that!’ Haha, harsh words but I got the sentiment!

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

There are so many but mostly women who have changed history - who were innovators, icons and fought for social injustice.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

There isn’t a person in particular, but I would say to be the best version of myself and a loving wife and mother.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am a patron of a charitable organisation called Diverse Voices, which works with under privileged children by changing the quality of their lives through performing arts.

Also, in general I try to practice kindness, and hopefully they “pay it forward”.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Be Yourself. You are enough. No one is going to bring what you bring into the room. Be fearless in knowing who you are and that there isn’t another you. No matter what you experience in life, the only person that will always remain constant is you.

2. Do something every day that makes you feel like an actor, even when ‘resting’. This could be something creative; learning a monologue, seeing a show or training. It can be hard to maintain your focus while pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. You will have days where you feel uninspired but your job is to remind yourself everyday why you’re an actor.

3. You have to love it. You’re going to have to love spending hours in an old theatre slogging through a scene that just doesn’t seem to work. You’re going to have to love trying a new acting technique and feeling like a beginner even though you went to theatre school. You’re going to have to love shooting your only scene of the day at 2 a.m. in the cold even though you were called to set at midday! Yes, the craft will frustrate you and break your heart at times, but ultimately, you’re going to need to love it. And like any relationship, being in love takes work.

4. Prepare, prepare, prepare! You simply cannot give your best performance if you’re underprepared. That means memorising your sides; warming up and doing whatever you have to do to be emotionally present. There are so many reasons why you may not book a role but if you make a good impression that casting director will always ask to you see you again.

5. There is no such thing as a small role. Even if it’s one line, make it count. You never know who’s watching.

