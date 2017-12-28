"Do Unto Animals: A Friendly Guide to How Animals Live and How We Can Make Their Lives Better" by Tracey Stewart is not a new release, but it's a perfect book to read for those who want a New Year filled with compassion, kindness and humane choices.

Stewart is lucky to be married to Jon Stewart because between them, they have the money to fund her passion -- animals, animal rescue, and spreading the message of compassion for animals, humans, and the world around us. With this book, Stewart created an easy-to-read, beautifully illustrated book filled with facts about Stewart and her family, pets, and farm animals and also filled with ways to make the world a better place for everyone.

There is lots of informational text in this book. Stewart shares information about how to communicate with dogs and cats and what their body language means. She explains why declawing a cat is cruel, and humorously shares details of dating Jon Stewart, who had a cat, and how she dealt with her allergies. There is information about dog training, why it's often better to adopt a mutt, why pit bulls get a bad rap, and the importance of spaying and neutering; and she also includes 10 reasons to adopt an older dog.

But that's not all. Stewart moves on to discuss wildlife and the importance of co-existing with the wild animals in our backyard. Even moles, animals who are fiercely hunted and exterminated by gardeners and farmers, have a place in the ecosystem. They eat grubs and harmful insects. She includes notes about raccoons, opossums, foxes, squirrels and other mammals and their importance in the circle of life. Bees and other insects are important, too, in this world. Stewart includes recipes and instructions for feeding and making habitats for some of these creatures.

Finally, Stewart closes with a section titled "Falling in Love on the Farm," where she informs readers about different farm animals, their personalities, their preferences, and what gives them pleasure (hint: not being eaten or plucked).

All in all, this book is lovely -- both the text and the visual elements. Each page is carefully planned and organized so that it stands alone. While this book is enjoyable for adults to read and reflect on, it would also be a great book for children who would enjoy the stories and the illustrations.

Share this book with friends or family -- plan a New Year filled with animal friends and compassionate choices.