Do Words Have the Power to Prevent Another Tragedy?

It’s been over two months now and there is no shaking off the power of Elijah and his tragedy. Freshly brewed coffee in hand, I settled into my chair and clicked on the internet. My heart sank as chills raced across my skin. Tragic news of three-year-old Elijah's allergic death had begun to spread. This dairy allergic preschooler was given a grilled cheese sandwich to eat! How could this be? I thought, why on earth, would anyone hand this child an entire sandwich full of his allergen? Condolences and donations poured into the GoFundMe page with a heart wrenching title, “Saying Goodbye to Elijah”. A dark cloud of sadness formed over the the food allergic community, one death is too many. How could this have happened? Why did this happen?

This never-should-have-taken-place-catastrophe has left many parents and food allergy advocates calling for more food allergy education. But, what if a silent underlying need was hidden deep under the layers of educating those caring for our children with life-threatening food allergies?

A plethora of free downloadable educational materials for parents, teachers and all care-givers are only a few clicks away on the internet thanks to multiple food allergy advocacy organizations and the US Department of Health and Human Services. Right now, I can download a food allergy and anaphylaxis emergency care plan, the CDC’s Voluntary Guidelines for Managing Allergies in Schools, Early Care and Education Programs. Plus prevention strategies, school curricula, posters, stats and facts and enough resources to keep you reading for days.

The sad truth is that most people don’t realize the significance of food allergies. So although they had documentation of his allergy and an action plan in place, the didn’t pay attention to either. Probably thought it was a “social issue.” People need to take this seriously. https://t.co/OBF0qnQDG3 — Dr. James R. Baker (@JRB_FARE) November 10, 2017

Although, with all of this impressive information at our fingertips, we‘re still witnessing preventable deaths. We know that following a food allergy care plan and being prepared for an emergency is what save lives, yet these seemingly simple steps are often missed when needed the most.

Years ago, while “educating” a local preschool regarding food allergy management, I realized my students were not engaged. Instead, their attention digressed away from practicing with an epinephrine auto-injector trainer to a student's new boyfriend and what was for dinner.

I was flabbergasted!

How could dinner with a new man be more important than learning how to save a child's life? Miffed, I continued the class and after an excruciating twenty minutes, the group finally learned how to administer the epinephrine auto-injector. Licking the wounds from my epic training fail, I reviewed the materials, which were based on FARE's (then FAAN) resources. They were medically vetted, clear and accurate.

Thinking back to my younger days of training around the globe, I remembered that the best materials in the world didn't matter if trainees could not receive the information. I had to adapt my training style to each culture I was addressing.

Even though my preschool trainees were dedicated to taking good care of children, my delivery was not successful. I was the teacher in the old Charlie Brown videos. My lips were moving but the words were just inaudible sounds.

#ElijahSilvera R.I.P little man. May your legacy save other children's lives. — Shannon (@memeville1) November 10, 2017

For the next class, I traded in my slacks for jeans, brought in delicious allergen appropriate safe snacks to get their minds off dinner while injecting more lively energy. We spent additional time on practicing with the epinephrine auto-injector trainers while I asked simple questions to confirm their knowledge. I limited using terms like anaphylaxis and simply called it a life-threatening allergic reaction. I re-phrased more complicated concepts into easy-to-understand sound bites.

Most of all, I created a safe space for my trainees to be wrong, uncomfortable or even scared. I stopped throwing data at them and instead brought them tools to help them accomplish their job, which was taking care of children.

Using better thought out words, I was able to teach more effectively so students could understand and feel comfortable enough to ask questions and share concerns. I discovered that some care givers were afraid to administer epinephrine and didn’t want to share this in front of their supervisors, thus creating a dangerous situation.

I can’t help but question if the horrific events that took place on November 3, 2017 are a direct result of how information was shared. Would Elijah be alive today if staff truly understood food allergy prevention and emergency response protocol?

Why could the daycare not follow instructions? Following instructions would have saved this little boy’s life. — AKM (@akmcneal) November 12, 2017