Do You Ask Yourself Enough Questions? 52 Reflective Questions For 52 Weeks In A Year.

“A man must find time for himself. Time is what we spend our lives with. If we are not careful we find others spending it for us... It is necessary now and then for a man to go away by himself and experience loneliness; to sit on a rock in the forest and to ask of himself, 'Who am I, and where have I been, and where am I going?'... If one is not careful, one allows diversions to take up one's time - the stuff of life.” - Carl Sandburg

How much thought have you given to who you are and where you are going?

Asking the right questions is the answer.

Challenge yourself with some of my favourite questions for self-reflection.

Do you ask enough questions, or are you happily settling for what you already know? What makes a meaningful life? What do you take for granted? What makes life easier? What could you pay more attention to in life? What inspires you? Do you really listen when people talk to you? What does success mean to you? What makes you smile? If your life was a movie, would you enjoy watching it? What is the difference between living and existing? What does it look like to make the most of your life? If you were given an extra hour a day, what would you do with it? What's something you enjoy doing again and again? When do you feel most like yourself? When it’s all said and done, will you have said more than you have done? What are you looking forward to? How do you celebrate the things you have in your life? Are you doing too much or not enough right now? If not now, then when? Are you being true to your values? What would enough be? What are you excited about? Are you procrastinating or is there a reason to delay? How do you motivate yourself? How often do you make excuses? What is your body telling you? Where do you go to find peace? What is priceless to you? What are you committed to? Why are you here? What are you grateful for? What’s your WHY? Which is worse - failing or never trying? Do you live your story or someone else's one? What's one thing you do as often as possible to feel alive? What are you avoiding? How can you make yourself better? Are you acting on faith or fear? Are you being brutally honest with yourself? What do you do each day that matters? How can you simplify your life? How do you push the boundaries of your comfort zone? How much control do you have over yourself? Are you focused on what’s wrong or what’s right? How do you enrich the lives of others? Do you influence your world or does it influence you? Are you doing what you believe in, or settling for what you're doing? Why are you, YOU? What is the most important thing? What’s next for you? What am I not asking you that you really want me to ask?

Just asking :)

