When things get really tough, do you have a baseline for time management?

Create a baseline for survival mode that helps you focus when everything else around you in your life is crunching.

Ask yourself and establish what makes a good day? Self-care is critical especially when things get tougher.

So my baseline for a good day is meditation, exercise and good nutrition. If I have those things included in my day no matter what else is happening in my world it’s been a great day!

Think about your values. That’s really the only way to base your priorities. If you do this, you can feng shui your time management and live in flow and ease as much as possible even when the winds are howling around you.

What are your top values? How do you make sure that you incorporate those in each of your valuable days?

Sending you tons of healing light and love.

Hugs