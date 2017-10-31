Do You Have Enough Experience to Be an Entrepreneur?

You want to be an entrepreneur, but do you have enough experience to do it?

If you want to start a business and have it be successful, you’ll need some experience under your belt before you get started. Many entrepreneurs start without ever having owned a business before, and while there is an advantage to having specific entrepreneurship experience previously, it’s entirely possible to be successful without it.

However, you will need to have experience in several key areas if you want to succeed.

Leadership

First, you need to know how to be a leader, in multiple respects. You need to stay calm under pressure and lead by example, serving as the employee you want all your employees to be. You also need to be a source of wisdom and inspiration for your team members, who will turn to you when they need help or direction.

Decision Making

You’re going to make hundreds of decisions as an entrepreneur, both small and large. How you handle that responsibility will dictate not only the direction of your company in the future, but also your stress levels.

Time Management

Next, you’re going to be working long hours as an entrepreneur, and it still won’t be enough to get everything done. You’ll feel overwhelmed constantly, so you need to know how to allocate your time in the most effective way possible.

Public Speaking

You wouldn’t think public speaking plays a big part in the success of an entrepreneur, but it does. You’re going to be the face of your company, which means you’ll be making pitches, talking to investors, giving speeches, and talking to teams of people at once. If you’re not prepared to speak charismatically, articulately, and intelligently, you’ll fall flat on your face.