Do You Have the Time?

With the time change in Daylight Savings coming this weekend, I have been thinking about how much of our lives are spent trying to manage and often manipulate something that doesn't really exist. We invented time by placing numbers on a calendar and then placing them on the face of a man-made device called a clock which then aides us in maintaining our lives in a linear fashion based on the three "tenses"; past, present, and future. The universe knows nothing about time--it is we who created and live our lives around time, which, no pun intended, makes us "tense" much of the time.

The past and the future don't exist because it is always Now. Think about it! Take a moment and consider where you "think" you were on a specific day in time ten or twenty years ago. Notice that as you conjure up that memory it is happening in your mind Now. Even back then, it was Now. The same goes for what you may consider to be your future--when you arrive there it will also be Now. While Daylight Savings time may allow us to better maximize the daylight hours, be it for work or play, regardless of the position of the sun and earth, it doesn't add anything to Now. It is a classic example of how we allow the clock to instantly cast us, sixty man made-minutes, into the future or the past, magically adding or deducting something to or from our lives that doesn't really exist; time. In short, the moment we look to the clock or calendar it pulls us out of the present moment, which is where life is always waiting for us to be available for that mystical experience we all came here to have; to know our oneness with the All that is. Thus the saying, "Be here now."