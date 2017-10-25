Do you know a Gladys?

A reason, a season or a lifetime, the length of time a person who impacts your life stays until their purpose is fulfilled.

Today I met Gladys. She’s a volunteer at the hospital I'll be going to for surgery this Friday to repair a double hernia.

I had a pre op Doctor visit this morning and it was the responsibility of Gladys to escort me to the Doctor's office.

She must be in her 80’s and from my height looked to be about 3 ft tall. But she was larger than life.

She was feisty as hell and talked smack to the other volunteers who got a kick out of her.

She had to slow down to keep up with me as I hobbled alongside her with my cane. She kept offering to get me a wheelchair cause of the distance we’d be walking. She probably could’ve just slung me over her shoulders and done a fireman’s carry. ​ It’s easy to forget your worries when in the presence of someone like Gladys.

The reason I met Gladys? To remind me it isn't your age, nor your height, nor your stature that makes you stand out. It is your spirit.

Thanks for being you,