Do you know about TEDxWomen yet? Here's why you should

Here's a surprising thing that most women don't know -- there are special TEDx events just for women. At last count, 180 of them to be exact, all around the world.

Surprised? Most are. The TEDx program is widely publicized, but TEDxWomen aren’t nearly as popular yet.

TEDx You could speak at a TEDx women event

Here’s the scoop - every time the TEDWomen conference is held, TEDxWomen conferences are held at the same time.

This is great for 2 reasons:

Your audience is highly targeted (i.e.: if you have a message women will especially appreciate, the audience will love your message even more since women are MOST of the audience)

The TEDx event organizers will be looking for speakers just like you. For any other TEDx event you’ll also be competing with men for the opportunity (in theory, twice the competition)

And..for a bonus 3rd reason - fewer people know about these events in general, so your odds of getting selected to speak are even higher!

(Note: if you're not a woman it'll be tough to get selected to speak at these events. Here's a more general look at how to apply to any TED Talk event.)

Let’s take a look at where these events are:

TEDx event directory (TED.com) TEDxWomen events are all over the world

Though it’s true that speaking at TEDWomen itself is a fantastic opportunity, there are reasons to specifically target TEDxWomen events (instead of TEDWomen, at least for now):

TED gets more than 25,000 applications to speak every year for 100 opportunities. A typical TEDx event gets 50-250 for around 10-15 spots. So, speaking at a TEDx event is 10-50x easier. Speaking at TEDx helps your chances to speak at TED. TED reviews every TEDx talk video and reserves speaking slots for past TEDx speakers. Most people that love “TED Talks” think of a speaker that has spoken at a TEDx event as having “done a TED Talk”. TED and TEDx are equivalent to most people. For proof of this, check out the comments on any TEDx YouTube video for the praise of the speaker’s “TED Talk”. If most of your audience doesn’t care, why should you? The audience and online following for a TEDx event live locally. That means your local exposure and credibility will be much higher than if you were to speak at TED. If you want opportunities (jobs, media, customers) in your region, TEDx is much more potent than TED due to the concentration of local viewers.

Aiming for a TEDWomen Talk without speaking at a TEDx event first is like refusing to compete in athletics unless you’re at the Olympics. It’s almost impossible, and lots of athletes are very successful without ever competing in the Olympics. Same goes for TED and TEDx.

Ready to give TEDxWomen a shot? Great!

Here’s a guide on how to apply to speak at TEDxWomen (including what to include in your pitch, mistakes to avoid with your topic, and even an instructional video.