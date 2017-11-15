Do You REALLY Want to Lose Weight?

It’s a beautiful, cool, fall day here on Long Island, and after I’m done writing this to you, I’m heading to my last client of the day (early start, but early stop!) before my softball championships tonight. We were supposed to play them last Tuesday, but got rained out. With temperatures projected to be in the mid-40s come game time, I’m definitely going to have to bundle up for this!

Anyhow, today I’m going to continue on this week’s theme of mindset, and will be referring to a client interaction I had earlier this week. As usual, I won’t be mentioning my client’s name or anything like that… All I’ll mention regarding her identity is that she’s been a client of mine for about a year. Of course, she gave me permission to share this story with you before I began writing this!

Long story short, she hasn’t had the easiest road or the best success thus far. For the most part, she’s been a typical case of being able to eat well Monday-Thursday, but from Friday-Sunday, all bets were off! As you could imagine, during the weeks where she remained 80–100% on-point, she lost weight. On weeks where she threw in the towel, not so much…

One of the options I offer my clients is an opportunity to have a strategy session with me to discuss whatever they’re having trouble with. From Day 1, she just about knew what to do nutritionally, but she felt she needed the added accountability to keep her in check for when the weekend showed up. Obviously, in a case where all the knowledge is there but the motivation is not, there’s something going on upstairs.

While we did do a phone session on this, we weren’t able to get to the bottom of it. I felt that she was holding something back, but I couldn’t put my finger on what it was…

As a relevant aside, one of the most common mental blocks people have on their weight loss journeys is the fact that they feel that they’re going to be outdoing the people around them. Perhaps they came from an overweight family, or had an overweight spouse, and they felt that by losing weight and by getting healthy while those most important to them weren’t, that it would cause tension in their relationship(s) with said people.

And don’t get me wrong — Sometimes it does!

Something I’ve seen all too often are defensive friends and family members making my clients feel badly about themselves for making both a health and a positive change. Essentially, these jealous loved ones are feeling insecure because my client is in the process of making a change that their envious asses don’t have the drive or the motivation to make themselves! As a result, those insecurities are projected onto my clients in the form of insults and jabs doubting their ability to see this thing through, which can really effect my clients’ mindset when it comes to continuing to prosper on their journeys.

If you followed that ridiculous but extremely common form of human emotional logic, I applaud you ;-)

Getting back to my client story, the question of whether she really wanted to lose the weight came up several times in the past year when she just couldn’t seem to keep things going in a positive direction. Finally, earlier this week, she opened up to me about what her fear was,: More or less, it was unwanted, let’s call it ‘attention’ from male coworkers that she used to receive prior to getting married in the last few years. Her weight gain since her wedding and her inability to lose that weight consistently were a defense mechanism against this unwanted form of attention that she’d received in the past at her workplace.

I’ve been in a few of these situations (not in the workplace, but at bars, at parties, etc.) in my life, and let’s just say it can definitely get uncomfortable when somebody’s coming onto you strong despite your complete indicated lack of reciprocal interest! That being said, my client assured me that this hadn’t been the case in at least a year, and I was able to get her in the mentality of ‘Let’s lose the weight first, and then we’ll worry about dealing with those assholes once it’s off!’

If you’re struggling to stay consistent on your weight loss journey, ask yourself the question of whether or not you truly want to lose the weight? If the answer is either a ‘no’ or an ‘I’m not sure,’ then I’d implore you to think long and hard about what you believe the added weight is defending you from in your life, and then come up with a solution to attack that problem head-on!

’Til tomorrow :-p

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

