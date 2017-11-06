Doctor Dressed As The Joker Delivers Baby To Parents' Delight

One newborn baby will have an incredible story to tell when she gets older.

A doctor dressed like The Joker delivered the baby girl at a Tennessee hospital last week after the mom unexpectedly went into labor on Halloween.

“My actual due date was not until today, but Tuesday morning I woke up and I felt like my water was leaking,” mom Brittany Selph told ABC News on Sunday.

Selph said she and her husband, Justin, sent their two children, ages 10 and 4, to school and then went to Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tenn.

That’s where they met up with their doctor, obstetrician Paul Locus, who came in dressed like the Batman villain played by the late actor Heath Ledger, complete with greasy green hair and a painted red mouth.

For the parents, his costume couldn’t have been cooler.

“We found it very humorous and a little excited that we would have a baby delivered by The Joker,” Justin Selph told People.

Since the couple still had a few more hours before their baby would arrive, Dr. Locus told them he’d pass out Halloween candy for a bit at home, and would return in his regular clothes and no makeup later.

“But I told him, if he came back in it, it’s OK. That’d be a pretty cool story to tell,” Brittany Selph told ABC News.

Sure enough, when Dr. Locus returned to deliver their baby, he remained disguised as The Joker and performed the delivery in his impeccable costume.

For Justin Selph, who snapped photos of the delivery, the doctor’s costume added another layer of excitement to the whole experience.

Paul Kane via Getty Images The couple's obstetrician came in dressed like the Batman villain, The Joker, who was played by late actor Heath Ledger, seen here.

“There my wife is, staring the Joker straight in the eyes while delivering our baby, what a sight!” Justin Selph told People. “He was a great sport about the whole situation, and took photos with our family.”

The day after the delivery, Dr. Locus checked in on the couple and continued to play along with the Halloween gag, telling them, “‘Sorry I couldn’t make it in last night, glad to see the delivery went well!’” Justin Selph recalled to ABC News. “He also gave her a card of congratulations, and he signed it, ‘Dr. Joker.’”

According to the hospital, it was in true character for Dr. Locus to go above and beyond for his patients.

“Dr. Locus has mentioned he has been dressing up for his patients for as many years as he has been practicing,” Rhonda Crossett, director of HCMC’s Women’s Center, said in a statement emailed to HuffPost on Monday. “He loves going the extra mile to give them a unique and enjoyable delivery experience.”

HCMC CEO Lisa Casteel also echoed praises of their star obstetrician.