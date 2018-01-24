Jodie Whittaker, who portrays the 13th Doctor on “Doctor Who,” just scored a major victory for pay equality.

Speaking backstage at Britain’s National Television Awards on Tuesday, Whittaker said she will receive the same salary as her predecessor, Peter Capaldi, on the BBC series, Digital Spy reported.

The BBC came under intense criticism after a report last year found women at the network were paid significantly less than men. The network has since promised pay equality by 2020.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion should be supported,” Whittaker said at Tuesday’s event, per the Telegraph.

Last year, Tony Hall, director general of the BBC, also said Whittaker would be paid the same as her predecessor, the Evening Standard reported.

According to the Radio Times, Capaldi was paid somewhere between $280,000 and $350,000 for his work on the show. He likely received additional amounts from BBC Worldwide for overseas broadcasts and the cult show’s extensive merchandising. Those payments aren’t reported by the BBC.