New 'Doctor Who' Trailer Teases Peter Capaldi's Emotional Final Moments

A new trailer for the upcoming “Doctor Who” Christmas special reveals what may be Peter Capaldi’s final moments inside the TARDIS.

The short clip from the upcoming episode “Twice Upon A Time” shows Capaldi as the 12th Doctor, David Bradley as the First Doctor and Pearl Mackie returning as companion Bill. But it also features a sneak peek of the moment everyone’s waiting for: The Doctor’s regeneration.

If the regeneration follows the usual pattern, this moment will be followed by the highly-anticipated first appearance of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. She will be the first female Doctor in the show’s 54-year history.

“Doctor Who” will air on Christmas in both Britain and the United States, and will be shown in U.S. theaters on Dec. 27.