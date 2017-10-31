DocUFObia by Mars Moon Space TV Raises More Questions Than Answers

Documentary film producer, Thomas Mickey Jensen of Mars Moon Space TV has released an independent film entitled “DocUFObia”. The film is comprised of video clips from official NASA STS and ISS missions that show strange anomalies in space that appear to change direction and speed. After watching it myself, I must admit.... Something very strange is going on. The film is hosted by Billy Carson, who is an expert host on Gaia’s original streaming series, Deep Space. Billy Carson has also been on may shows surrounding these topics and his research has been used in many documentaries and films. The documentary also features Dollie Indigostar from the UK. Dollie is also the co-host of Social Media UFO’s which is broadcasts live on Wednesdays every week. Leading the pack is Thomas Mickey Jensen. Millions of people have see his research all over the world. His work has made international news many times over and this film is his 5th major production.