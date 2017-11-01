Dodgers Astros Game 7 Tickets Are 2nd Priciest World Series Ever...But Dropping

With their Game 6 win over the Astros tonight, The World Series is going to a 7th game for the 38th time since 1903. Since launching in 2010, TicketIQ has tracked and sold tickets for three World Series game sevens. Last year's match-up between the Indians and Cubs tops the list of most expensive game sevens we've ever tracked. With a combined drought of over 160 years, the Cubs dramatic win in Cleveland may never be topped. At an average listing price of $3,973, Cubs fans played a big part in driving 2016 World Series tickets prices to new levels.

In 65 years since moving to Los Angeles, Dodgers Stadium has never hosted a Game 7 in the World Series. At an average price of $2,534, game 7 tomorrow night will be the most expensive ticket in the history of Chavez Ravine. For fans lucky enough to be there, it will be priceless. With over 6,000 tickets available on the secondary market, prices have fallen over 40% since the end of game 6, as the chart below shows.

TicketIQ.com

With over eighty years of combined World Series frustration, demand from Astros and Dodgers fans are still paying big bucks. Behind last years game and tonight’s contest, the next closest game 7 came in 2014 for the Giants at Royals deciding game, which averaged $1,578, $1,000 less than.

Below is a list of the 10 most expensive Game Sevens that we’ve tracked at TicketIQ, which includes 4 World Series Game Sevens.

Cubs @ Indians (2016 World Series) - $3,973

Cavaliers @ Warriors (2016 NBA Finals)- $3,173

Astros @ Dodgers (2017 World Series)-$2,586

Giants @ Royals (2014 World Series)-$1,578

Lightning @ Rangers (2015 NHL ECF)-$1,578

Spurs @ Heat (2013 NBA Finals)- $1,346

Capitals @ Rangers (2015 NHL ECSF)-$1,060

Thunder @ Warriors (NBA NHL WCF)-$960