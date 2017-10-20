SPORTS
Dodgers Co-Owner Magic Johnson Goes Bonkers Watching Team Romp To World Series

"That's what I'm talking about, baby!"

The unfettered joy Magic Johnson used to show on the basketball court resurfaced on Thursday during a baseball game.

Johnson watched the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team he co-owns, battle the Chicago Cubs on the scoreboard TV at the Lakers game Thursday night. The former NBA star and current Lakers executive yelled with delight as the Dodgers won easily to reach the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Watch Johnson react while watching Enrique Hernandez belt a grand slam to put the Dodgers up 7–0 en route to an 11–1 victory

And here’s the blast that made him so happy. 

“Wooooooo!” indeed, Magic.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Magic Johnson at the NBA season opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

