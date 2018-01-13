Does Aviation Industry Need to Implement Cyber Security? An Overview!

The aviation industry is one of the major contributors to the global economy. People consider aviation safer than the other modes of transportation. In case a cyber-attack occurs in this industry, it would result in major economic and social consequences. The airlines are turning towards internet more than before, this brings in new cyber challenges. The key challenge is to safeguard their passengers, crew members, and their trading partners. Also, there is a need to evolve and monitor the changing cybersecurity trends constantly.

Cybersecurity has been a critical issue for all the industries since the time, the internet was introduced. The aviation industry is also not immune to cyber threats. There is a constant risk of sabotaging the reputation of the company, along with the fear of loss of passenger data or an unwanted scan of the flight’s system.

In 2006, the US Federal Aviation Administration was forced to shut down its air traffic control systems in Alaska due to an attack on the internet. Again in 2013, 75 airports in the USA were targeted via phishing attempts. The passport control system at the departure booths of Istanbul airport was shut down in 2013 due to a cyber-attack that resulted in delaying of many flights. In 2015, 1400 passengers were grounded at the Warsaw airport due to an attack on the flight plan system of 10 planes.

Though it is difficult for an attacker to hack the complete system in one go, nevertheless, a highly skilled and a tech-savvy attacker with internal access to the system can cause unimaginable damage. Experts believe that on-the-ground networks that are connected to planes, which help in uploading or downloading flight-related information are the most vulnerable to cyber threats.

On taking a closer look at the cybersecurity breaches, they could be categorized into two divisions – one wherein, an internal user like an IT employee attacks internally to cause inconvenience to the aviation ecosystem, and the other, where a malicious attack is conducted with proper knowledge and planning. In order to fight such threats and attacks, strong systematic tests need to be conducted time to time along with the compliance testing. Penetration testing could be done to identify the vulnerabilities and loopholes in a system or a network. An expert in the cyber security domain, Wynyard Advanced Cyber Security (ACS) offers a wide range of solutions and services to deter cyber-attacks. The company works for the welfare of critical infrastructure and other government bodies. Their varied advanced products like MalwareGuard and NetworkRay are one stop solution to any cyber threat.

Apart from the cybersecurity software, Wynyard ACS also provides compliance services and penetration testing. The aviation industry has been neglecting the importance of cybersecurity for a long time, if still not taken seriously, the risk would only increase in the future.