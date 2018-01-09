Does Facebook’s End-to-End Encryption Work Against Spyware?

You could spend hours examining all the popular messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to newcomers like Team and Slack, yet you cannot be 100 percent sure if you are safely sharing the messages via these platforms. In an era when data breaches have touched an all-time high despite more aggressive spending on cyber-security and regular scrutiny, it’s a question that’s worth thinking about.

Take Google’s Allo messaging app for instance. Released in 2016, the app was instantaneously slammed for defaulting on the promise that it would make it difficult to pry on. According to the former NSA-contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden, the service is a honeypot for spying.

Though experts are of the view, some messaging options available to the users are more secure than others, there always seems to be other loopholes waiting to be found. This makes the hunt for that perfect messaging app resemble the search for the goose that laid the golden eggs.

· Facebook’s End-to-End Encryption

Amid these concerns and debates, Facebook rolled out end-to-end encryption for its 1.2 billion Messenger users to protect the chats from all eyes except the sender and recipient. On this occasion, the popular social media site avowed that the new development has made the Messenger a secure chatting tool where no third-party can access someone else’ chats. Facebook named the new feature Secret Conversations. The new functionality also enables users to set a timer anywhere between five seconds to one day and self-destruct the messages.

The Facebook’s app says that once a Secret Conversation initiates the new functionality encrypts the conversation from one device to another. Users can encrypt conversations from the home page by tapping a new message and then hitting the Secret button on the upper right corner of the page, followed by choosing the contact they want to start a secret conversation with.

· Does This Make Facebook Messenger a Failsafe Solution?

Well, not really. Users have to toggle on the encryption manually for each and every new conversation. Apparently, encryption that only works when you remember to toggle it doesn’t seem to be an ideal solution. This visible absence of an in-app instruction or announcement means many of the platforms 1.2 billion users will most likely remain ignorant.

· Can You Get Around Facebook’s End-to-End Encryption?

The important thing to note here is that there’s nothing that can’t be hacked. And this has proven true until this day. Sometimes an immense amount of back-end security cannot prevent someone from accessing your chats. Especially, when they decide to do so by simply glancing at your messages or physically accessing your device. People might also be able to set up a spyware app for Facebook Messenger that can continue to infiltrate your chats by stealthily working in the background of your smartphone or tablet.

Wondering, how they would be able to do that when end-to-end encryption is triggered?

Xnspy, for instance, is an iPhone spying app that enables people to access all the chats that have been opened or read by the users on their cell phone. Meaning, it evades the extra layer of security by storing all the messages that are sent or received on the target device. So even if you have set a timer to self-destruct the messages the iPhone spying app will retrieve them.

Besides leveraging an iPhone spying application, hackers can also target users’ Facebook passwords by using a keylogging software and take advantage of the password-cracking tool to reset the password and sign into their Facebook account.

· How to Prevent Your Facebook Messages from Hacking?

Without a doubt, Facebook Messenger is a wonderful app to use. You can’t simply bar someone from using it if you feel insecure about the platform. However, you can certainly aid them how to keep their devices secure since a major route around Facebook’s end-to-end encryption involves gaining access to the target’s phone.