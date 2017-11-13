Does God need you?

I talk with lots of Christians around the country and beyond. Many struggle with their view of God. Some see Him as angry or frustrated with them, because they have supposedly failed to meet His expectations.
But does God need us? Is He taken by surprise when we fail? Does He have ongoing expectations of us that go unmet?
In this short video, I discuss a simple truth that could revolutionize the way you see God. It all starts with realizing how He sees you!
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS