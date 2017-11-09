Does John Grisham Hate Millennials? Well, Maybe

Hard on the heels of the release of John Grisham’s lightest novel in years, Camino Island, comes one of his darkest, The Rooster Bar, a legal thriller that makes you wonder just how America’s most popular novelist really feels about Millennials.

One of the immutable facts about life is that writers who get older inevitably write about characters who are younger.

Those characters will eventually include those who are, in the felicitously envious phrase of New Yorker writer Roger Angell, “unforgivably young.”

Between novels, John Grisham keeps an eye out for scams, scandals, and salaciousness that could be turned into the plot of a s book.

He’s done that from the beginning of his illustrious career, in which he has sold north of 300,000,000 copies of his work.

At the same time, he has turned out novels at a remove from the legal thriller category – Playing For Pizza, Calico Joe, A Painted House, and Camino Island.

Had these four titles been published by an author by any other name – John Smith, John Jones, John Doe, for example – they would have been acclaimed as the best fiction of the era.

Grisham, unfortunately, labors under the impossible burden of “If he’s that popular, how can he be that good?”

The short answer is that the reason he’s so popular is because he’s so good.

If anything, he may be America’s most underrated best selling author, because all he does is write compelling, page-turning fiction, book after book, year after year.

Having built a cottage industry of finding outrageous activities in American business and society, and especially in the legal community, Grisham now turns to the embarrassment of for-profit law degree mills.

These schools entice students to take out large government loans to pay for third-rate educations that neither prepare them for the bar or help them get hired anywhere in society.

College grads in a somewhat jobless economy continue to see law school as a path to riches, so they fall prey to these predatory (and highly profitable) law mills.

In The Monkey Bar, Grisham places the three protagonists of the story, Mark, Todd, and Zola, in one such school, Foggy Bottom Law School, named for the Georgetown neighborhood adjacent to Washington, D.C.

In a word, the three are screwed – they owe a fortune, their job prospects are non-existent, they live mired in near-poverty, and nothing out there will change their fortunes.

The book quickly gets even darker – Zola is from Senegal and her parents are being deported, and a friend of the three jumps off a bridge, driven to suicide because of his diminished conditions.

What to do?

Well, if lawyers are scum-sucking weasels, the three decide, they might as well drop out of school, pretend to be lawyers, hustle clients for cash in the Dante-like underworld of the D.C. court system, and make a buck.

And for a little while, the scam works. They get clients, they get cash, and they even get results.

Of course, they dream of bigger paydays and quickly get in over their heads with bigger cases with cases for which their two and a half years at Foggy Bottom did not prepare them.

Grisham turns the screws on them – friend a suicide, parents deported, legal woes, homicide-minded client, the legal system finding them and closing in on them…well, you get the picture.

Exceptionally for Grisham, the good guys are the bad guys in this novel, or at least they’re breaking laws instead of going after the truly bad guys (that happens later; I don’t want to spoil the novel for you).

One of the minor characters, with a Hemingway-resonant name of Hadley, is a young, attractive, female prosecutor who has tons of sex with tons of people, including the two young men who are the faux attorneys in the story.

Which leads me to the question of whether Grisham actually likes or respects Millennials.

Doubtful.

First, all of the young people in the story make incredibly bad choices, whether it’s racking up debt, getting tricked into going to a crappy law school, committing suicide, courting felony convictions, or just getting busted for opioids, which is how the brother of one of the trio spends his time.

Next, Hadley, the young prosecutor violates three cardinal rules regarding sex in Grisham’s novels – you only have it once or twice in the whole book, you only have it with one person, and you essentially earn it by spending so much time with your one-time sex partner, doing courageous, life-threatening things to build a case against the bad guys.

By contrast, Hadley and her roommate have sex with all the people they can, as often as they can, and are essentially keeping score.

All of this sets me to wondering whether Grisham, mulling over the societal mores of the Millennials, ended up so depressed that he wrote his darkest novel to date.

It’s still Grisham, and it’s still fun, if depressing fun, so you’ll defintely enjoy The Rooster Bar.