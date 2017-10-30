Does “Political Correctness” Make Holidays Unnecessarily Hard?

“There are three things that I've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” – Linus Van Pelt; It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

The concept of being politically correct – or “PC” – is not new, but in recent years the debate surrounding it has reached a fever pitch that seems to get louder around certain holidays. Some people feel the PC movement has gone too far, and that proponents are over stepping reasonable bounds and try to restrict free thought and expression. Other people think that as a society, we haven’t done nearly enough because we still seemingly normalize – or even celebrate – some problematic practices, celebrations, and people.

Kids can start to become aware of this conflict at a young age. It’s difficult for children to understand discord between adults in their life that they’ve been encouraged to learn from and trust. I’ve discussed conflict resolution in this space before, and how adults can model good behavior to benefit children. In interpersonal relationships and in our communities, it’s often best to learn how to agree to disagree, rather than focus on winning an argument. But ideally, holidays bring us together, and shouldn’t require careful negotiation. So, let’s reframe political correctness – if we focus on being respectful and inclusive, is it really that hard to find common ground?

Questioning Columbus Day. For a lot of adults, “in 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue” sums up our elementary school introduction to European exploration and colonization. And let’s face it: for a long time, a lot of history has been whitewashed and repackaged into feel good stories that are best filed under fiction. The narrative around Columbus and his exploration of the Americas has rightfully changed in recent years, and this year, there was additional scrutiny of the many public monuments honoring him. This is hardly recent news, and it’s definitely not fake news: Columbus recorded the many atrocities committed against indigenous people in his own journal, which was first translated into English and published in 1827. The first Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration was held in 1992 as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day. With the recent outcry over statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate generals, monuments to Christopher Columbus have also fallen under scrutiny. Ultimately, it’s up to us to advocate for our respective opinions – in our communities, as well as nationwide. It is imperative that we teach children to distinguish between history and fairytales, and that we instill a strong sense of social awareness and responsibility in young people.

Costumes or cultural appropriation? It’s unsettling how frequently we hear about offensive “costumes,” and it doesn’t only happen only Halloween. By now, most reasonable people have a basic understanding of what truly and undeniably crosses the line. It is absolutely a challenge to explain to children why some people blatantly make a mockery of other races or cultures, and it’s an important to discuss – with our children, and with each other. Today, however, I want to discuss a problem that any one of us could be facing this Halloween. What do we do when a child wants to wear a cultural costume?

There are some people who draw a very hard line on this issue, and firmly believe that dressing to represent any culture that is not yours is cultural appropriation. Does that mean you should not let your child or students dress like an Egyptian, Moana, Pocahontas, or a Viking? The answer to this is complicated, and it really comes down to what you feel comfortable with. A good way to approach it is thinking about intent and reception. Is the desire to wear the costume coming from a place of admiration, or mockery? Are there elements to the costume that are being misused (for example, a native American headdress)? Does the costume exploit any stereotypes about a group of people, or represent a derogatory belief? Let’s all keep this in mind on Halloween, and remember to address any concerns about appropriate costumes with other parents, guardians, or educators.

Being thankful on Thanksgiving. Much like Columbus Day, Thanksgiving is a holiday that provides a great reason to take a harder look at history and flex our critical thinking skills! First of all, the history of the observation of Thanksgiving is interesting and nuanced. The holiday of Thanksgiving has commemorated different things throughout American History. And, while the relationship between the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians severely deteriorated, the feast we now refer to as the “first Thanksgiving” was likely a festive and joyous celebration.

There’s more than one holiday in December. That’s just a fact. Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and the Winter Solstice all fall in the month of December. Some of us observe more than one, and some of us observe none. So, let’s revisit the concepts of intent, being respectful, and inclusiveness here. In general, if someone wishes you a “Happy Holidays,” “Merry Christmas,” or “Joyous Kwanzaa,” and so on, they are not trying to offend you. Their intent is to wish you well, not exclude you. As parents and educators, it’s our duty to help children understand how to relate to one another, not find offense when it is not intended. Yes, the conversation should most certainly include insight into the array of cultural celebrations – but holidays can be joyous to learn about, even if we do not personally celebrate them.