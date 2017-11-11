Does the Mass Media Report Too Much on Terrorism? Does It Heighten the Risk of Copycat Attacks?

Shouldn’t the media be forced to report less on terror attacks to prevent copycat attacks? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

The media should never operate under any pressured condition that could lead to the squelching or restriction of free speech. We make unpopular decisions every day as reporters, columnists editors, and publishers. We seek out and uncover the truth in ways that upset some (or a lot of) people, including national leaders.

At the turn of the 19th/20th centuries, Mr. Dooley said, “…the news should comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable.” That is as true today as when the fictional Dooley (thanks to Finley Peter Dunne) suggested the media’s mission nearly 100 years ago. As a reporter, I always carried that quote as a mantra, and as a columnist and blogger who often scolds those who are overly comfortable with their power or wealth, I am still guided by its homespun wisdom.

Those of us who are serving, or who have served in the legitimate media, accept the responsibility to apply fairly, not abuse randomly, the First Amendment in the course of our work. Most reporters I know or have worked with believe that is the best way to keep the public informed.

During World War II, there existed an amazing, albeit tenuous, trust between the federal administration and the news media. Stories about the war were developed in concert with national leaders, including the president, and then held by federal request until a combat operation was underway, or completed. Images of war—particularly American war dead—were censored, or voluntarily withheld by some news outlets. There were embedded reporters, though not in the sense we see them embedded today. Nonetheless, the media and the government shared the belief that there were some things about which the public and the enemy should not know, though the temptation to publish on the part of a vigorous media must have been great.

That all changed with Vietnam. Virtually unfettered access to combat zones provided the nation’s news consumers—print readers, radio audiences, and television viewers—with dinnertime scenes of war unimagined just a generation earlier. And yet, there were still some operations that were held close by reporters in consultation with commanders on the ground, but not to the degree in play during World War II. That level of trust, while never perfect, did not infringe on the First Amendment.

What is happening in Washington today—the daily attacks on the media from virtually every corner of government (with the exception of the Supreme Court)—rides astride the specter of abuse of presidential authority with respect to the news media, should upset every American.

The relationship between the government and the media has never been perfectly amicable—nor should it be. It is far from perfect now. What I fear is that the federal government under the current president, with little oversight by, or interest from, the Congress, is on a road trip to dismantle the news media’s legitimate role as finders and reporters of inconvenient truths.