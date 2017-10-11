Does the Trump Contraception Coverage Exception for Religious Reasons Violate the Establishment Clause—or Invite a Women’s Boycott?

Looks like Mitt Romney was incorrect when he said during the 2012 Presidential campaign that the contraception was no longer an issue for women in America. As of today, it certainly is. The Trump administration Health and Human Services Department has just issued an immediately effective “interim rule” that vastly expands the religious exemption for employers — whose self-reported faith-based beliefs categorize contraception as a sin — from providing any coverage of birth control under the Obamacare mandate for preventive care coverage.

The premise of this new rule (which avoids the requirement for prior public comment because it is technically temporary) is essentially the same as advanced in several lawsuits against the contraception mandate by religious entities and small non-public corporations: namely, that even the indirect work-arounds approved by the Obama Administration nonetheless deprive those employers of their Constitutionally protected right to "free exercise" of their religion by forcing them to be somehow “complicit” in sinful conduct by potential users of contraceptive medication or devices. The Supreme Court specifically held that to be the case, with respect to “closely held” corporations, in its Hobby Lobby decision, as articulated by Justice Alito writing for the 5:4 majority.

End of story, then? The new rule passes Constitutional muster – well maybe there’s an issue about publicly traded companies, which were not covered by Alito’s Hobby Lobby opinion. Perhaps that’s not even a realistic case, as it would seem difficult to imagine how an Apple or IBM or General Electric could establish its bona fide religious objection (Are a majority of all their shareholders Evangelicals or observant Catholics? Are their boards or CEOs? Who makes the call?)

Balancing the Free-Exercise Clause of the Constitution with Its Ban on “Establishment of Religion”

And yet..? What of the fact that the Trump Administration has taken an action that establishes those particular religion’s beliefs about contraception as a sufficient legal basis for individuals and corporate entities espousing those particular faith-based persuasions to deny their employees a Federal benefit under a statute (the Affordable Care Act) and rule-making thereunder, neither of which have succumbed to any other Constitutional challenge? Sounds very much like giving a particular religious belief the power of law -– on its face, an official “establishment of religion’, which is absolutely forbidden by the same First Amendment that includes the free-exercise clause. The governing “Lemon” case test for what amounts to permissible government assistance to religion is three-part: (1) secular purpose; (2) no promotion or inhibition of a religion; and (3) no excessive entanglement of church and state. The government can inhibit “free exercise” only for a “compelling” public purpose, which however could include health and safety (for example, requiring certain vaccinations for public school attendance).

Discrimination as a Moral Choice

There is, of course, also the case that this executive action discriminates against females in the workplace in violation of Federal Civil Rights statutes (The women’s Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution was never enacted). The Trump Administration apparently foresaw this challenge, announcing the same day a new guidance from the Justice Department of Jeff Sessions to the effect that individual religious liberty considerations must be given priority over established public policy by Federal departments and agencies —- even over and above existing civil rights laws protecting LGBT persons, minorities, and women. Sessions also wrote that claims of faith-based objections to the contraception mandate should not be “second-guessed” — meaning that the new contraception exception policy of the Administration will be granted on the basis of self-certification only, not on the basis of any actual evidence of legitimacy. Rather than forestalling any Constitutional challenge, however, such a broad directive from sessions probably invites one!

Which Specific Religious Beliefs Apply?

What is of additional interest here, however, is the identification of particular religious beliefs as a precondition to avoid an otherwise applicable (and Constitutional) legal obligation. The Trump Administration exception did not provide that any other religious belief could serve as a basis to avoid any other provision of the Affordable Care Act. For example, do those whose religious beliefs include considering blood transfusions, vaccinations, and certain types of surgeries to be sinfully impermissible have any recourse under this exception to assert their “free exercise” of religious beliefs by not providing insurance that covers those medical services and procedures? Not at all. Many state laws provide broad-based religious exemptions for vaccinations and blood testing, for example. But for the Trump Administration, only sincerely asserted beliefs of Catholics and Evangelicals apparently are deemed worthy of the special legal status conferred by the contraception coverage exemption. Can the Federal Government establish a particular religious privilege to the exclusion of other religious beliefs – albeit for a targeted, limited purpose? Somebody ought to at least ask that question also, and likely will.

What, after all, would be the “limiting principle” for a Supreme Court approval of such a particular exception applying only to only certain religions’ doctrinal beliefs. Could Catholics or Evangelicals (only) henceforth refuse to pay income taxes which fund Obamacare insurance subsidies for the poor that in turn fund premiums for policies providing contraceptive coverage, solely because the tax payment would make them complicit in evil?

Contraceptives

Moreover, there are religious views to the effect that the use of contraceptives is itself a distinctly responsible and moral act: Why are those religious views not of equal value and right under the Constitution as Trump interprets it? His Administration is clearly establishing a barrier to those religious people freely exercising their belief that contraception is a moral act? It is also at the same time helping US Catholic bishops to obtain a level of compliance by Catholics with the Church’s teaching on contraceptive practices that they clearly have not been able to achieve through their pulpits! Surveys show a level of compliance by American Catholics in the low single digits

One wonders why Evangelicals and Catholics who exercise their new right under President Trump to deny contraceptive services to their employees under Obamacare rules would not feel equally or even more “complicit” in the increase in abortions likely to follow upon denial of low-cost contraception particularly to low-paid female workforces, but that is –, like the alleged purpose of this broadened religious exception – a matter for their own consciences. Although Trump’s Health and Human Services declined to estimate publicly the number of additional abortions to anticipate, the Trump Administration apparently anticipated such an outcome, choosing to accompany the contraception exception with tightened rules on insurers to assure they are taking steps to segregate any funds providing abortion coverage from the premiums flows under Obamacare subsidies.

The Administration suggested that only a tiny minority — totaling 120,000 women — would be affected by the new rules as not that many females work for the entities that have, like Hobby Lobby and the Little Sisters of the Poor, already sued to overturn the contraception mandate’s application to them. But the Administration obviously chose to apply the exception to virtually every corporation, school and hospital in America for a reason.

What Can Women – and Men – Do About It?

While awaiting the outcome of likely litigation, what recourse will be available to women employees if the uptake of the exemption among employers is far broader than predicted by the Trump Administration. What if there is a sudden surge of (money saving) religious conversions occur in the executive suites and shareholder lounges of a broad swath of Corporate America? Their female employees would either pay their own funds for what would likely be somewhat expensive one-off contraception coverage.

And let’s lay to rest the canard that the contraceptive coverage provided to employees pursuant to the Obamacare mandate is somehow “free.” Female and male employees alike earn their insurance coverage by providing their labor — health care coverage is a form of compensation, not a “free” gift.

Women denied coverage and their sympathizers could also boycott the products and services of those prominent corporate and nonprofit entities that choose to make ‘good faith’ use of the new exception. Boycott threats have proven to be effective in states adopting or considering the infamous LGBT "bathroom bills."

Ultimately, the most dangerous (for the Trump Administration) reaction to the contraception exception is quite obvious – as sudden, probably women-led, surge in support for "Medicare for All" or other versions of “single-payer” government-sponsored health care! That outcome would take employers, religious or not, out of the health care arena altogether (not to mention the insurance industry itself).

Talk about an unplanned pregnancy!