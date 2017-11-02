Does the TV Show The Walking Dead Have an Intended Message or Is It Just a Thought Experiment?

Does The Walking Dead communicate a position, about governance for example, or is it more of a sandbox for thought experiments?

That is a really good question. I think it is more of a thought experiment. However, the comics may have begun with some concern about governance as they came out in 2003, two years after 9/11 and the same year we sent troops to Iraq. I personally don’t remember thinking that the world was going to end, but life felt really unstable. A lot of people thought George Bush was the only thing keeping us safe. Others saw him as a warmonger who could get us in World War III. I would love to ask Robert Kirkman if he were trying to communicate a political message when he first began the comics (if I ever meet him). My guess is he will say no: the idea came to him and he decided to go with it. People could think what they wanted.

The best fiction does not try to convince us of anything. It suggests ideas. If I thought the Walking Dead creative franchise were trying to get me to rebel against my government or stand at a corner decrying the end of the world, I would never watch the show or continue reading the comics. Even if I agree with any political message, I absolutely despise art of any kind that tries to tell me what to believe. This is another reason I am going with thought experiment. If I am getting brainwashed to think a certain way through my Walking Dead fandom, I would know, and promptly go elsewhere.

In the initial seasons, Rick tells survivors he meets that there is no government. It is that simple. They have ceased to exist. When he enters the prison, he meets inmates who have not been outside since the apocalypse started. They know something is terribly wrong, but they have no idea how bad it is. They finally get freedom to leave the prison, and it turns out that it is the safest place to be as the roads are filled with flesh eating walkers. It is a shock, as well as grimly ironic. Freedom only means the ability to live another day.

People have to create their own system that works for them. Season 2 ends with Rick telling the others that this is not a democracy. So everything Rick decides will go. Fortunately, they chose a leader who does have an instinct to know what is best for the group. If any of them felt differently, they would leave, and Rick wouldn’t care. You follow him or get out. Later, as the community grows larger with the Woodsbury group, Rick is able to step down and they create a governing counsel. Rick is burnt out from leading, plus the community needs more voices as they are just too large. This is something they decide organically.

I do believe the current crisis between Negan and Rick stems from leadership. Rick is the leader of Alexandria, but everyone has a voice, even to disagree and voice opposition, like Spencer. Yet it is Negan who kills Spencer, not Rick. Why? Negan does believe in absolute control. What he says goes, and anyone who follows him must identify themselves as “Negan—I am Negan.” When Spencer tries to work with Negan against Rick, Negan is disgusted. He thinks Spencer is a coward because he is defying his leader while he isn’t there. So he kills him viscerally as he is “gutless”, without courage. He is angry that Spencer is challenging leadership in general, which to Negan is sacred. And of course, that is the contradiction within Negan: he allows no defiance or people will get “Lucilled”—brains beaten out with a bat, thrown in a furnace, stabbed, shot or get an iron on their face. Negan tolerates no dissonance. Yet he kills someone who would help him take down Rick. One could say this happens because Negan respects other leaders—weak (Gregory), compliant (Ezekiel) or defiant (Rick). His way is to be the strongman, the dictator where he is the authority. He keeps his people safe, but also terrified. Rick also kept his people largely safe, but they weren’t terrified of him. They didn’t want to live outside of some ordering authority, so they chose to stay with him. Life for Rick’s group as well as the Kingdom and Hilltop is better, because the fear is directed toward the walkers, the Saviors and daily survival. For the Saviors, they arrogantly think they can humiliate and control others while asserting their power. This is what will take them down. People defy tyranny when they no longer can take it, and feel they have nothing to lose.

In conclusion, I think the impulse in the show is not didactic but creative. We are supposed to come up with ideas and perhaps discuss them on online forums or just among ourselves. I’ve talked to so many fans over the years and we all come up with different interpretations. Negan himself is a controversial figure as some people hate him and others think he is a riot. That alone strikes me as a through experiment.