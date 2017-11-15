Today we interview Amber L. Drake, a Canine Behaviorist and owner of Canine Companions in Western New York. Although based in Western New York, Drake works with clients from all over the United States from private clients to rescue organizations and corporations. Her role includes being a Content Writer and Manager, Author, and Professor of Canine Ethology.

Meet Amber L. Drake: Canine Behaviorist and owner of Canine Companions.

Q: Hi Amber! Thanks for taking the time to share your story with our readers today. Tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing to work with animals.

I have always wanted to work with animals, for as long as I could remember. I adopted my first dog when I was 12 years old, and quickly discovered the bond between a dog and their owner. Dogs are extremely connected to us, as humans, and we live our lives together. Working with dogs allows me to help both dogs and people, and my overall goal is to change as many lives as possible.

To accomplish my dream to become a credible source in the dog world, I graduated high school one year early at 16 years old. I continued on to receive my Associate's Degree, attended Cornell University's pre-vet program and continued academically until I earned my Doctorate (ABD). I have now been in this field over 10 years. I am still growing and continue to enroll in additional learning opportunities.

Q: Wow! I love that you adopted your first dog as a child and discovered the strong connection that exists between a dog and their own. Then decided to turn your passion for dogs into your career and business path. What wisdom would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

My advice for someone considering becoming an entrepreneur would be, don't give up. At first, the road is bumpy and you will encounter many obstacles. As long as you don't lose faith, and you let your heart and your passion guide you, you will succeed.

Q: Great advice Amber! Who is your hero and why?

I have two heroes, and they're my children. They inspire me every day, and they're my reason to continue pushing even through hard times.

Q: Children are such a precious gift. I am a mother, too, so I understand. Can you share with us what Canine Companions is all about?

My company, Canine Companions, involves so many aspects. Teaching, guest speaking, publishing content, publishing books and visiting clients individually are a few of the many aspects of my business. My organization's goal is to use as many methods as possible to communicate with as many dog lovers as possible.

Some people learn best with individual consultations whereas others believe they will better understand their dog if they enroll in a course to learn the material, or maybe they want to read a book to learn more about their dog. I offer as many methods as possible so each person has an opportunity to better their relationships with their dogs and provide their dog with the best life possible.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

I can be reached at Admin@AmberLDrake.org, via AmberLDrake.org, or via dogbehaviorblog.org. I am available for questions, comments and discussions.