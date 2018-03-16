United Flight Diverted After Dog Loaded On Plane By Mistake

After two days and 11,000 miles, Irgo was finally reunited Thursday with his loved ones in his new home in Wichita, Kansas, “crying” with happiness, his owners said.

“It feels amazing to finally have him back,” Kara Swindle told CNN.

United has said it’s changing procedure in the wake of the Kokito tragedy and by April will issue bright tags for bags for customers traveling with their pets in the plane cabin to help alert flight attendants.

On Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) filed the Welfare of Our Furry Friends (WOOFF) Act to prohibit anyone from placing animals in the overhead compartments of planes. If passed, the measure would direct the Federal Aviation Administration to establish regulations and fines for violations.