We Are All These Dumb Dogs Stuck In A Storm Drain

Three dogs with lofty ambitions for a grand adventure a la “Homeward Bound” saw their trip cut short when they got stuck in a storm drain.

Ever seen a mastiff in a storm drain? How about THREE of them in a storm drain? We hadn't either til this week. Thankfully our friends at @WestMetroFire helped rescue everyone safely #JeffCo #LoveOurJobs pic.twitter.com/uwepjfXynN — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 30, 2017

The pooches ― all mastiffs ― escaped their owner’s yard in Golden, Colorado, on Thursday with apparently grand ideas about the world beyond.

“They were enjoying a little bit of freedom after they escaped from their yard,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

But they didn’t even make it past the county line. Their freedom ended quickly when they saw a culvert, ventured in and found themselves trapped underground. West Metro Fire Rescue got the dogs out and returned them safely to their owners.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Rescue workers instruct two mastiffs to come out one at a time.