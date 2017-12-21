Doing business in Singapore: A rising global hub

If there is one thing that business owners and fund managers along with high net worth individuals (HNWI’s) are constantly evaluating it is this: Changes in legal jurisdictions, to know which one has the right balance of things to be a good home to their investments – which includes investment vehicles. Whether used for international equity investments, or a regional hub when expanding abroad, or even as a new home for HNWI’s will depend on what such a destination can offer.

How things evolved in recent years:

Until recently, places like Switzerland, Malta and the Bahamas were quite popular. But as things changed and Asia expaned, one jurisdiction has becoming a favourite: Singapore. To name just one early adopter of this trend, think of the co-founder of Facebook, who actually renounced his US citizenship for the sake of moving to Singapore. This shift eastwards for many came as European destinations have lost their unique value proposition – as the OECD was influential in levelling the playing field.

So why is it Singapore today?

It is perhaps more than individual preferences. When we broadly consider the advantages of Singapore it would be the following: Whilst being compliant with the OECD standards, it is still a low-tax regime so it manages that very fine balancing act. But then comes ease of doing business and the legal system itself: Singapore has ac ommon law legal system which makes it as reliable as Australia and the UK, yet without the same prohibitive taxation. For wealthy migrants, it is also the fact that people are friendly, educated and it is sunny all year round. All the first world facilities in a quarter of the world where we are seeing tremendous growth seems to be another magnet.

Now it may be that you are simply moving a corporate entity to Singapore to benefit from it’s legal system and great reputation – or that you’re becoming an expat there soon. Whichever way, you probably want to fast-track the administrative procedures by making use of a reliable local consultant whilst keeping cost under control. Most people are pleased to learn that procedures are quite straight forward and that it can all be done from one consulting hub. One author provided his rationale for why Singapore is the worlds’ most successful society – well, it is debatable, with a few strong arguments in their favour. As one firm said about accounting and taxation in Singapore: “It is so streamlined that we cannot imagine going back to some of the outdated systems we see elsewhere in the world”.

How do businesses make the move these days?

There is a set of rules to apply when moving any business to a new jurisdiction, that is you want to do it with relative ease. Indeed it will start with incorporation. Typically, a consultant should give a bit of guidance on what would be a beneficial corporate structure and this off course should consider things such as tax and management. Following incorporation which is done rapidly online, one has to think about compliance and corporate governance

Comparing the typical arrangements in Singapore is surprisingly different to the US. For example in the US we deal with at least 3 different offices prior to opening a business and bank account. In Singapore, which is a small and streamlined country, it is quite normal to find consultants who provide a one-stop solution to all the requirements. Remember that secretarial services is an

What considerations should a business take before looking east?

This is contentious but first compare jurisdictions

To stay where you are, clearly there must be a rationale for it. The days where international businesses were patriotic are somewhat gone and we’ll have to see if the Trump administration can turn that around. Just look at Yahoo, Apple & Linkedin. They have offices in Ireland. Small businesses might not move to Ireland – but surely they will compare and find the best option.

What defines the ideal jurisdiction?

These days it is not all about taxes. At times it is about access to certain markets, effectiveness of the legal system, the importance of a countries’ passport, it’s the time zone – and even the weather as that helps us to attract international talent to a new location. What would make up the ideal set of circumstances for your business?

Concluding thoughts: