Dolly Parton Confirms Adorable Story That Had Twitter On The Edge Of Its Seat

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Can't you just hear Dolly Parton say it? "Lovebud, you okay?"

Sorry for the spoiler, but Dolly Parton is at the center of a touching Twitter thread that went viral this week. And while the story may have seemed too good to be true, the legendary singer confirmed to HuffPost that it really happened.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Chachi Chatters, who just happens to be a fabulous storyteller, tweeted a tale from a few years ago when she decided to drive to New Haven, Connecticut, and take out her best friend’s daughter as a celebration for graduating from Yale.

When she arrived in New Haven, the graduate produced concert tickets to see an unnamed artist. After a wonderful time at the show, she wrote that she was “physically exhausted” but “still high on all the adrenaline” of the night. She was also starving, so she decided to stop at a pizza joint outside New Haven and get a bite to eat.

Even at 2 a.m., the place was packed and she couldn’t get a table, so she sat at the bar and placed her order.

Then someone very familiar sat down next to her.

I looked at her. I looked at her again. I looked at her for a minute before I remembered I wasn't breathing. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

And that’s when the story really gets cooking.

'Lovebud, you okay?' she said with her mischievous smile. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

The waiter came over to this unnamed celebrity and told her that her table was ready. The storyteller thought her brush with fame had passed.

But instead, she turned to me and asked me if I'd like to join her. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

I almost did a royal curtsy.

But managed to maintain my composure.

'Of course. And thank you!' — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

The two had a delightful dinner together.

We talked about growing up, kids, health issues, husbands, politics, weather, pedicures.

We sampled each other's pizza. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

And at the final moment, the celebrity did something very sweet.

In the end, we paid our own bills and we're going to go our separate ways.

She asked someone in her entourage for a pen. She took my ticket to her concert from my hand. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

'Now you drive safe baby. And good night.'

'I will. And you too. Dolly.' — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

The author of the thread ― who did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment ― remains star-struck to this day.

Some days I wake up and still think it was just a dream. Then I walk to the wall and look at the framed ticket. And I still get goosebumps. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

And I smile and I hum a little and I do a little twirl. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018

She called me lovebud, I tell myself. And my day is made. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) October 10, 2018