Dolly Parton Performs Golden Globe-Nominated Song On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Dolly Parton kicked off awards season on Thursday with a live performance of her Golden Globe-nominated song.

Prior to the performance, Parton talked to DeGeneres about “Dumplin,’” which stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald and is based on Julie Murphy’s 2015 young adult novel. It follows plus-size teenager Willowdean (Macdonald), who is determined to prove her self-worth by following in the footsteps of her mother (Aniston) and entering a beauty pageant.

Parton said she was flattered to learn that Willowdean cites her as an inspiration. So she jumped at the chance to have her music featured in the film, which is being released Friday.

“I really felt honored that the movie was about a little girl that had been inspired by my music, because she wanted to be meaningful in my life,” Parton said. “It was about a book about me, so of course I should write the music, don’t you think?”