Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Dolly Parton sings "Jolene" with Miley Cyrus on the Grammys stage on Sunday night.

Dolly Parton brought down the house at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

Parton, an eight-time Grammy winner, gave a star-studded performance alongside Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town and Maren Morris as part of a tribute to the queen of country. The singer-songwriter performed some big hits, including “Here You Come Again,” “9 to 5″ and “Jolene,” as well as some newer songs, such as “Red Shoes” from her 2018 album, “Dumplin’.”

Parton wowed in a beaded, white leather dress ― and people were blown away. Watch clips from the performance below.

Video of Miley and Dolly Parton performing “Jolene” at #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VdKuCuUhyQ — Miley Cyrus Charts 💔 (@mileyccharts) February 11, 2019

Dolly&Co own this stage with 9 to 5 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LtfLPIow9j — Rebecca Bond (@RebeccaBond007) February 11, 2019

Parton’s medley brought the house to its feet, including K-pop group BTS, who were dancing as they sang along to Parton and Cyrus’ performance of “Jolene.”

Twitter users could not get over BTS jamming out to the classic country music.

“BTS RLLY VIBING TO DOLLY SINGING JOLENE THIS IS EVERYTHING,” one user tweeted. Another added, “god just knew that the world needed bts singing along to jolene.”

Parton received the MusiCares Person of the Year award earlier this week.

“All of my life I have been known for two things. Well, not them,” Parton said in her Friday acceptance speech while receiving the MusiCares award. “I’ve also been known as a singer and songwriter, too. Although I’m not complaining. Ol’ Pancho and Lefty’s been pretty good to me. Everybody always expects me to do a boob joke, and I like to do that right up front.”

Many of the musicians who performed with Parton on Sunday night were also at Friday’s ceremony. Additions included Pink, Willie Nelson, Shawn Mendes and Brandi Carlisle.

Scroll below to see more reactions to Parton’s performance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

Dolly singing 9 to 5 cured my SAD, baked me a pan of gluten-free brownies and rubbed bae’s feet for me — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) February 11, 2019

Someone at this party just spoke during this Dolly Parton medley so I regret to inform you I have murdered. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) February 11, 2019

This is a long Dolly Parton tribute -- and I love every second of it. #GRAMMYs — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 11, 2019

Dolly Parton stepped into her own tribute and was like “thank you I’ll take it from here” — Ana Fota (@anafota4) February 11, 2019

me: I don't like country music

dolly parton: jolene, jolene, jolene

me: JOLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEENE — gabifresh (@gabifresh) February 11, 2019

Dolly Parton carrying her own tribute is the 2019 energy I want — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) February 11, 2019

Dolly told EVERYONE to sing back-up and she would pay tribute to herself and y'all...



I am now 115% committed to my life as a Dolly Parton stan — Luminary Jones (@FeministaJones) February 11, 2019

Folks, Dolly Parton is 73 years old.

I’ll have what she’s having. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 11, 2019