Dolly Parton brought down the house at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.
Parton, an eight-time Grammy winner, gave a star-studded performance alongside Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town and Maren Morris as part of a tribute to the queen of country. The singer-songwriter performed some big hits, including “Here You Come Again,” “9 to 5″ and “Jolene,” as well as some newer songs, such as “Red Shoes” from her 2018 album, “Dumplin’.”
Parton wowed in a beaded, white leather dress ― and people were blown away. Watch clips from the performance below.
Parton’s medley brought the house to its feet, including K-pop group BTS, who were dancing as they sang along to Parton and Cyrus’ performance of “Jolene.”
Twitter users could not get over BTS jamming out to the classic country music.
“BTS RLLY VIBING TO DOLLY SINGING JOLENE THIS IS EVERYTHING,” one user tweeted.
Another added, “god just knew that the world needed bts singing along to jolene.”
Parton received the MusiCares Person of the Year award earlier this week.
“All of my life I have been known for two things. Well, not them,” Parton said in her Friday acceptance speech while receiving the MusiCares award. “I’ve also been known as a singer and songwriter, too. Although I’m not complaining. Ol’ Pancho and Lefty’s been pretty good to me. Everybody always expects me to do a boob joke, and I like to do that right up front.”
Many of the musicians who performed with Parton on Sunday night were also at Friday’s ceremony. Additions included Pink, Willie Nelson, Shawn Mendes and Brandi Carlisle.
Scroll below to see more reactions to Parton’s performance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.