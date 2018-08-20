Dolly Parton Wins The Internet With A 'Jolene' Meme For The Ages

Leave it to Dolly Parton to breathe new life into an old meme.
Just when you thought every possible spin on the “distracted boyfriend” meme had been done and redone, the County Music Hall of Famer shared a version that worked her classic song “Jolene” into the mix:
It’s not clear who created the “Jolele” version of the meme, but Parton’s tweet of the image quickly went viral, racking up more than 100,000 likes in just a few hours.
Parton often tweets funny pictures, throwback images, uplifting messages and more.
She also uses her platform to encourage child literacy, a cause she has championed for years.
Just last week, Parton created a YouTube playlist aimed at helping kids learn to read. And earlier this year, her Imagination Library charity mailed out its 100 millionth book.