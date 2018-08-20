Dolly Parton Wins The Internet With A 'Jolene' Meme For The Ages

Dolly Parton's 8 Best Quotes

1 / 8



“People think I’m a vegan. I’m not. Or they think I take lots of vitamins. I don’t. Or they think I have a daily exercise routine. But I certainly can’t jog or I’d black both my eyes and beat myself to death. <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/11/27/dolly-parton-book-dream-more_n_2199212.html">So where does all my energy come from</a>? Well, I’m blessed that I do not require much sleep, which is a very good thing for me.”

jpistudios.com