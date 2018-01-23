Cranberries Fans Pay Gorgeous Tribute To Dolores O’Riordan

People in Limerick, Ireland, honored local hero Dolores O’Riordan in the most beautifully fitting way Monday night.

Some 200 people gathered in Arthur’s Quay Park to remember the Cranberries’ lead vocalist with a singalong of the band’s biggest tracks. O’Riordan died last Monday at the age of 46. The cause of death has not yet been made public.

Mourners sang the group’s 1993 smash hit “Linger,” as seen in touching footage shared by the “ILOVELIMERICK” Facebook page.

Limerick-based singer Emma Langford defied folks not to “get a little choked up” at a video of people singing the group’s 1996 song “When You’re Gone.”

Hundreds gathered in Limerick's Arthur's Quay Park singing When You're Gone.

I defy you to not get a little choked up at this.

People of all ages, gathered in the cold, giving Dolores a proper send - off.

Fair play Sandra & Paula for organising it 💚 #Limerick #doloresoriordan pic.twitter.com/cYugQUhVtk — Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) January 22, 2018

“One kid was holding a tea light and it got blown out by the wind and I heard their dad tell them ‘that means she’s here with us,’” Langford told the Irish Independent. “I reckon he’s not far wrong.”

Other Twitter users also shared footage from the gathering.

This is how #Limerick pays tribute to one of its own. Hundreds of people, young and old, singing together as one, dancing and sharing memories of a voice that we will never forget #RIPDoloresORiordan pic.twitter.com/WekRS15bPP — Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) January 22, 2018

O’Riordan’s funeral took place at Saint Ailbe’s Church in her native Ballybricken, some 12 miles northeast of Limerick, on Tuesday morning.

During the service, Canon Liam McNamara praised the singer for helping many people out of the “darkness of depression” with her music.