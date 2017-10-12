Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Half of All Female Homicide Victims Are Killed By Intimate Partners

Earlier this year, the CDC came out with a report stating that half of all female homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner. More than 55 percent of the deaths were related to partner violence, and the vast majority of those were carried out by a male partner. That is a frightening number to see. Furthermore, the report also found that black women are killed at a significantly higher rate than any other race. They are killed at a rate of 4.4 per 100,000 people compared to 1 and 2 per 100,000 people for other races. These numbers speak for themselves that something needs to change. For this Domestic Violence Awareness Month we want to help women recognize when they are in an abusive situation and learn how to free themselves from their partners safely.

Often people do not associate a woman's time of being pregnant as being a common time when violence can begin in a relationship. Although you feel joy, your partner may feel he’s losing control over you due to your baby’s needs. He may begin or continue to yell, call you hurtful names, hit, push, kick, or slap you. If you’re being abused, it’s not your fault. You and your baby have a right to be safe. You are not alone in facing this danger. There are resources to help you.

Healthy Mom&Baby provides very useful advice and tips on how to first recognize that you are in potentially abusive situation and how to make a safety plan. In order to identify if you are in an abusive situation see if any of these questions are true for you. Ask yourself: Does my partner…

Make me feel unsafe?

Repeatedly suggest abortion?

Call me hurtful names?

Keep me from friends and family?

Accuse me of sleeping around?

Prevent me from earning my own money?

Shove, slap, hit, kick, or push me?

Threaten me with weapons?

Use illegal drugs?

Drink to get drunk?

Destroy my belongings?

If you answered yes to just one of these questions, you’re in a potentially abusive relationship. The more yes answers, the greater your risk. Your partner’s behaviors aren’t your fault; he or she is making a choice to harm you, and you don’t deserve to be abused.

Once you recognize a potentially abusive situation, it is critically important that you make a safety plan. According to experts at March of Dimes, you should

Tell someone you trust that your partner hurts you and ask if you can stay with them in an emergency. Pack a bag with cash, important documents (e.g., driver’s license, Social Security and health insurance cards, etc.) keys, clothes and medications. Leave it at their home.

Make a contact list that includes your health care provider, close family and friends whom you can trust; but call 911 if you’re in an emergency.

At your next doctor’s appointment, tell your nurse in private that you’re being abused. Your nurse has resources in your community such as social support programs, crisis hotlines, shelters, or home health providers that can help keep you safe. Know that in most states, health care providers are required to report any suspected domestic abuse to social services or law enforcement.

Seek private or group counseling to cope with stress and depression..