Don Blankenship's New Xenophobic Campaign Ad Sparks Twitter Fury

West Virginia GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship has amped up the xenophobic rhetoric with his latest campaign ad.

In a spot posted online Thursday, the former coal CEO repeated the derogatory term “China people” in a swipe against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“Swamp captain Mitch McConnell has created millions of jobs for China people,” Blankenship said in the ad, reportedly set to air on TV in West Virginia starting Friday.

“While doing so, Mitch has gotten rich,” continued Blankenship, who served time in prison for safety violations that contributed to the fatal 2010 Upper Big Branch mining disaster. “In fact, his China family has given him tens of millions of dollars,” he added.

What in the world did I just watch pic.twitter.com/4eudpGAxp0 — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) May 3, 2018

Blankenship, whose own fiancée reportedly was born in China, caught heat earlier this week after suggesting in a radio interview that McConnell may have a conflict of interest when it comes to foreign relations because his father-in-law — shipping company chairman James Chao — “is a wealthy Chinaperson.”

Blankenship on Tuesday defended his use of the term, which was used to dehumanize Chinese immigrants arriving in the U.S. in the 19th century.

“I don’t see this insinuation by the press that there’s something racist about saying a ‘Chinaperson,’” he said during a primary debate. “Some people are Korean persons, and some of them are African persons. That’s not any slander there.”

Stephen Colbert ridiculed Blankenship’s earlier campaign ad, in which he called McConnell “Cocaine Mitch,” on Thursday’s “Late Show.”:

People on Twitter ripped Blankenship’s inclusion of the “China people” term in his latest ad:

“China-people”... when you want to be gender inclusive, but still racist. — Benns-ke Urameshi (@bennsintheroad) May 3, 2018

I never would have guessed a pro-life, lifetime NRA membership holding Republican would use the term 'China People'. — Eddie Colmenares ⚡️ (@eddievanheinous) May 3, 2018

China people? — Emily Schwartz Greco (@ESGreco) May 3, 2018

Why did no one involved in the making of this commercial stop the candidate from using the phrase "China People"? — Burt "Slothfighter" Likko (@burtlikko) May 3, 2018

Just to get this straight. It's childish for someone to call him "despicable" or "mentally ill", but not childish to refer to Senator McConnell as "Cocaine Mitch", his political allies as "swamp people", his in-laws as his "China family", or all Chinese as "China people". Got it. — (((Charlie Mas))) (@charlie_mas) May 4, 2018

@JeffLong10 The worst campaign ad I have seen in a long time. Jobs for "China people" is my favorite line. — All costs are Opportunity Costs (@genehayward) May 4, 2018

*proceeds to deliver the message himself* — thicc porcello (@thiccwoj) May 3, 2018

Cancel Saturday Night Live, no way they’re topping this. https://t.co/padUv5VU9e — Aral Balkan (@aral) May 3, 2018

I refuse to believe this is real. I refuse to believe this is real. I refuse to believe this is real. I refuse to believe this is real. I refuse to believe this is real. I refuse to believe this is real. I refuse to believe this is real. I refuse to believe this is real. I ref... https://t.co/tQRqEtwGV3 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 3, 2018

Really excellent that the entire world is now a tim and eric sketch, what a cool outcome https://t.co/494OPI04DM — Dan Dixon (@danldixon) May 3, 2018

Why does every cut feel like he’s teleporting to the same location. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 3, 2018