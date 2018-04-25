GOP Candidate Don Blankenship Rips Mitch McConnell's 'Chinaperson' Family

Don Blankenship, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in West Virginia, suggested that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) may have conflicts of interest in foreign relations because his father-in-law is a “wealthy Chinaperson.”

Blankenship, whose fiancée was reportedly born in China, began by saying he doesn’t have “any problem with China.”

“But I have an issue when the father-in-law is a wealthy Chinaperson and there’s a lot of connections to some of the brass, if you will, in China,” he said, targeting the father of McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who is the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Chao’s father, James Chao, was born in China but launched his shipping company, the Foremost Group, in New York.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Elaine Chao is seen being sworn in as the U.S. Transportation Secretary with her father, James Chao, holding a Bible. Her husband, Senator Mitch McConnell, bears witness.

Blankenship, Massey Energy’s former CEO, went on to criticize Elaine, accusing her of once being part of an “environmental extremist group” that he claims “damaged West Virginia and the permitting process for coal and energy.”

Elaine, until 2015, served on the Bloomberg Family Foundation’s board of directors. The foundation worked to help cities transition away from coal use and instead toward energy sources that limit carbon emissions.

Though Blankenship tried to throw scrutiny over McConnell’s extended family and his ties to China ― calling it “one small example” of conflicts of interest seen in Washington ― he has many ties of his own.

Scott J. Ferrell via Getty Images A protester holds a sign behind Don Blankenship, who had been chairman and CEO of Massey Energy Co. until a deadly explosion at one of his mines killed 29 people.

Blankenship’s fiancée is Farrah Meiling Hobbs, who was born in Beijing and moved to the U.S. in 1996 where she founded her second trading company, according to The New York Times, citing a website belonging to her.

In 2009, Blankenship also discussed with the Charleston Gazette-Mail his desire to move to Asia and seek dual citizenship in China. He also praised China’s government, saying: “Americans confuse the words communism and dictatorship.”

Despite these contradictions, Blankenship, who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, said on Monday that he’s read books that criticize McConnell as being “too soft on China.”

Though he added that U.S. senators need to be “more transparent” about their business ties, last week he reportedly told the Times that he believes nobody “should have to disclose private information.”