Don Cheadle Ads Call Out Ron DeSantis' Racism, Tell Voters To Elect Andrew Gillum

For the duration of his campaign, Gillum has been the target of overt racism and not just at the hands of his competitor. Two extremely racist robocalls targeting Gillum were sent out in Florida by a white supremacist group in Idaho.

The calls featured an actor speaking in an exaggerated minstrel dialect and pretending to be Gillum, saying, “Well, hello there. I is the Negro Andrew Gillum, and I be asking you to make me governor of this here state of Florida.”

Representatives for DeSantis did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the advertisements.