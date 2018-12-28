Don Lemon Says Trump's 2013 Call For Obama To Be 'Fired' Over Shutdown Is 'Priceless'

“I think nobody knows more about campaign finance than I do because I’m the biggest contributor,” Trump said to then-late-night TV host Larry King in the clip from 1999.

Lemon quipped that despite Trump claiming he “knows plenty about campaign finance,” there’s “always a tape or a tweet for everything,” a nod to the legal issues Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is embroiled in.

Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous criminal charges — including violating campaign finance laws, which he says was done at Trump’s request.