Don Lemon Says Smack-Talking Trump Should've Skipped Bush's Funeral

CNN host Don Lemon tore into President Donald Trump Wednesday night for attending the funeral of George H.W. Bush.
Trump, who was seated next to the Obamas and Clintons at the Washington National Cathedral, has repeatedly attacked the Bush family, including the 41st president.
Going head to head with fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Lemon argued that Trump’s attendance wasn’t a show of respect for Bush, but the opposite.
“I don’t think it’s respect for the human being if you talk smack about them,” Lemon said. “If you say the nastiest things about them, if you treat them as subhuman, and then you want to show up at their funeral. Really? Hell to the no.”
