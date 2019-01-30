Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon Sneer At Trump's 'Stunning' Climate Change Denial

In a tweet posted on Jan. 28, Trump appeared to suggest that climate change does not exist:

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

The two hosts questioned whether Trump’s latest attempt to undermine the science behind global warming was due to a lack of understanding or simply an appeal to his supporters.

“He thinks that there is some raw value in being contrary,” Cuomo said. “That if you are against what ‘they’ say, that somehow you’re striking a blow for the regular guy.”

Trump has previously boasted that his ”very high levels of intelligence” prevent him from believing in climate change. However, Lemon said it would “be stunning” for anyone with an education to refute “actual science and scientists.”

“Well, maybe he’s just playing to a crowd,“ Lemon said. “Maybe he’s just reading the room and he understands that his folks don’t want climate change to be real so he’s trying to reconfirm their beliefs already.”