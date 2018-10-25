'Pissed' Don Lemon Calls Out Trump For Blaming The Media For Bomb Scare

CNN’s Don Lemon is “pissed” at President Donald Trump’s lack of “testicular fortitude” in acknowledging the role he has played in this week’s bomb scares.

Referring to a series of apparent explosive devices sent to CNN and prominent Democrats ― including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ― Trump told supporters in Wisconsin that the media had to “be better and less negative.”

“For him to sit there and blame us? We’re the victims here. It’s disgusting,” Lemon told fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Lemon added that he was “so sick and tired of people coming on television and equating a First Amendment right of protest to a potential act of terrorism.”

“They are not equivalent, and we shouldn’t let them get away with it!” he said. “Because it’s not the same thing!”