Don Lemon Blasts Trump’s ‘Horseface’ Comment: ‘Does He Own A Mirror?'

CNN’s Don Lemon slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday night for referring to Stormy Daniels as “Horseface.”
“I don’t usually like to talk about people’s looks,” he told Chris Cuomo. “Does he own a mirror? He keeps talking about people gaining weight and how people look, does he own a mirror that doesn’t have Vaseline over it or a cloth?”
While the president is no stranger to attacking women’s appearances, the “CNN Tonight” host offered him some advice: “Donald Trump is no prize and if I were him, not that I’m one either, I would keep my thoughts about other people’s looks to myself.”
Watch the full segment in the clip above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Stormy Daniels Through The Years