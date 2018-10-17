Don Lemon Blasts Trump’s ‘Horseface’ Comment: ‘Does He Own A Mirror?'

“I don’t usually like to talk about people’s looks,” he told Chris Cuomo. “Does he own a mirror? He keeps talking about people gaining weight and how people look, does he own a mirror that doesn’t have Vaseline over it or a cloth?”

With 'horseface' insult, Trump taunts Stormy Daniels over tossed lawsuit



"This President really takes it personally when a woman crosses him. And when he fights back, he fights dirty." @DonLemon reviews Trump's long history of making disparaging remarks about women's looks. pic.twitter.com/2V9eBy5xrB — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 17, 2018

While the president is no stranger to attacking women’s appearances, the “CNN Tonight” host offered him some advice: “Donald Trump is no prize and if I were him, not that I’m one either, I would keep my thoughts about other people’s looks to myself.”