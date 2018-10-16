Don Lemon Tears Into Donald Trump Over His 'Fascination With Dictators'

CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday delivered a blistering critique of President Donald Trump’s “fascination with dictators from around the world.”

The “CNN Tonight” host asked why Trump was often “so eager” to take the word “of the leader of a repressive regime,” referencing his soft stance toward Saudi Arabia’s government over its denial of involvement in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He also questioned Trump’s past favorable comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Simple, it’s all about the deal,” Lemon explained.

“The Trump Doctrine seems to be pretty simple: ‘Anybody who sides with me is OK, no matter what they do. Anybody who doesn’t is my enemy. All’s fair as long as you win.’ Winning is all that matters to this president,” he added.

Lemon then posed a hypothetical question:

“So what happens if President Trump gets to a point where he needs to rein in these dictators? To protect Americans? To protect the free world? Does this president have any leverage left? Or has he left it all on the table and made a deal with the devil?”