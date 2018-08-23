Don Lemon Roasts GOP Over 'Deafening Silence' On Trump Aide Convictions

CNN’s Don Lemon called out GOP lawmakers over their “deafening silence” following the conviction of two former aides to President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” the news anchor noted how Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was “awaiting sentencing on eight counts of financial crimes that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, meanwhile, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

“You might think that Republican lawmakers would feel compelled to speak out in the face of all of this,” said Lemon. “Actually, it probably won’t surprise you at all to hear that the response from the president’s own party is pretty much this — crickets, deafening silence. Nothing.”

Lemon then took aim at Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) for their response (or lack of one) to the news.