Don Lemon Hits Trump's Constant 'Hoax' Cries With A Brutal Fact Check

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed allegations of sexual assault against newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a “hoax.” But as CNN’s Don Lemon pointed out, that’s a word the president has used a lot.

“Looks like a ‘hoax’ is the new ‘witch hunt,’” Lemon said, pointing to another phrase Trump has often used.

Many of Trump’s “hoax” cries haven’t been hoaxes at all. Some were debunked by members of his own administration, and in at least one case, by the president himself.

“So when the president tries to tell you that what you’ve seen with your own eyes and what you’ve heard with your own ears is a hoax, just remember all the other times he has cried hoax,” Lemon said.