. @DonLemon : "Donald Trump's presidency can be defined by lies. ... The sheer number of lies can be overwhelming. And the danger is that we'll become numb to all this. ... But there's a larger question here. Can the truth survive President Trump?" https://t.co/qbJOfTAd4O pic.twitter.com/nEZV8mJL1Y

CNN’s Don Lemon says Donald Trump’s presidency “can be defined by lies.”

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” the news anchor claimed Trump had told “well over 2,000” untruths during his time in the White House.

Lemon said the “sheer number of lies can be overwhelming,” but also warned people may “become numb to all of this” and tell themselves it’s “just Trump being Trump.”

“This is a man who built his campaign on lies,” Lemon continued, before noting just some of the falsehoods spouted by Trump before he’d even entered the Oval Office. In May, Lemon doubled down on calling Trump a racist.