Don Lemon took President Donald Trump to task for his pre-midterm elections fear-mongering about the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico on Thursday.
The “CNN Tonight” host suggested Trump should have instead been focused on tackling “homegrown killers,” such as the gunman who killed 12 Wednesday after bursting into the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.
Lemon, who also reeled off a long list of places where mass shootings have taken place in recent years, said:
“Remember just last week when the president told you it was the caravan you were supposed to be afraid of, the caravan he is strangely not talking about much since the election? Well, the caravan didn’t shoot up that bar in Thousand Oaks. Which caravan did the shooter belong to? None of them as far as I know. The caravan didn’t kill 11 people in that Pittsburgh synagogue.”
He then succinctly summed it up:
“The caravan is not the problem and hasn’t been the problem. Homegrown killers are the problem. Homegrown killers are the problem. The question is, when are we going to do something about it?”
Check out the clip here: