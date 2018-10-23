CNN anchor Don Lemon could barely contain his disgust after President Donald Trump casually boasted about being a “nationalist” at a rally in Houston on Monday night.

“Wow,” said the “CNN Tonight” host, after a lengthy pause.

Lemon explained how the word was “a favorite of the alt-right” that was “loaded with nativist and racial undertones.”

He also called out Trump for using the term “globalist” in his stump speech for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

“Well, globalist has been used as a slur of sorts, sometimes even against those in the administration, often with anti-Semitic overtones,” Lemon continued, later asking, “What has happened here?”