10/23/2018 06:22 am ET

Donald Trump’s ‘Nationalist’ Boast Leaves CNN's Don Lemon Almost Speechless

"What has happened here?" asked the "CNN Tonight" host.
By Lee Moran

CNN anchor Don Lemon could barely contain his disgust after President Donald Trump casually boasted about being a “nationalist” at a rally in Houston on Monday night.

“Wow,” said the “CNN Tonight” host, after a lengthy pause.

Lemon explained how the word was “a favorite of the alt-right” that was “loaded with nativist and racial undertones.”

He also called out Trump for using the term “globalist” in his stump speech for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

“Well, globalist has been used as a slur of sorts, sometimes even against those in the administration, often with anti-Semitic overtones,” Lemon continued, later asking, “What has happened here?”

Check out the clip here:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
